    15:53, 15 July 2016 | GMT +6

    We had to run for our lives: Kazakhstani Altynai Sultangaliyeva about deadly attack in Nice

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A national of Kazakhstan Altynai Sultangaliyeva was on the Promenade des Anglais with her husband when the deadly truck attack happened in Nice.

    According to the 22-year-old student of the Sorbonne University, she and her husband like many other tourists that day joined the crowd celebrating the Bastille Day on the Promenade.

    "At first, there were fireworks. And, then, we saw all these people - children, women and men - running in the opposite direction and screaming: "Run!" Tima [Altynai's husband] grabbed my hand and we ran as well," Altynai wrote in an Instagram post.

    In her words, people were shrieking and pushing each other. "Everyone was scared," she wrote, adding that ‘the situation was absolutely surreal'.

    The thought ran through my head: "This could not be happening. This must be a joke."

    Altynai added that she and her husband had to run for their lives and take cover in the nearby yard, hiding behind someone's car.

    After everything calmed down, they went to her sister's place and met a policeman on their way who was pointing a gun at a couple of teenagers.

    "Before the attack [in Nice] I didn't realize how much I want to live. I really want this to be a nightmare, but it's not. Stay safe!" Altynai wrote.

