We have everything, says President about Kazakhstan's potential

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has called to develop the country's domestic production of goods, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We are connected with the whole world. We trade with nearly 100 countries in the world, we take something and buy something. If things are bad in these countries, this immediately affects us. I am telling about this because imported goods raise prices and, in general, increase inflation in Kazakhstan. (...) We raise wages, whereas commodity prices are going up. Where does the money go? Therefore, our domestic food, domestic goods are very crucial for us," the Head of State said after congratulating women on International Women's Day at Akorda.

He underlined that Kazakhstan's agriculture has everything necessary for development.

"It is just uncomfortable for us to buy meat and dairy products abroad when we have everything. What we need to do is to be reasonable owners. If we switch to consumer goods produced in our country, this is also good. Kazakhstan produces 50,000 cars, this has never happened before. We produce electric locomotives. We have built 14 thousand roads. These roads will serve our children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. We have large territories. We need to connect the regions - we will do this, then we will go deep into the country, to cities, districts, villages. Not everything is done at the same time. So much is being done and so many challenges are arising. Therefore, we should be with all guns blazing, should be ready. To preserve the unity, well-being, and independence of our country, we need to foster youth in a proper way and constantly develop ourselves," said the President.

In conclusion, he once again congratulated Kazakhstani women on the upcoming International Women's Day.

"Thank you for the conversation, I am very pleased. I wish you happiness and health," the Leader of the Nation said.