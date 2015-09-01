We have to learn from the Chinese how to fight against corruption – President Nazarbayev

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan should learn from China how to fight against corruption, how to work hard and be discipline, said President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev during the press conference at Diaoyutai State Guest House in China.

According to his words, China has carried out two major reforms: "The China Dream" and "Made in China". This helps China to transfer to a completely new technology, production and modernization. He stressed that Kazakhstanis should have to learn from the Chinese how to fight against corruption. China has developed a document - ethics of civil servants. Nursultan Nazarbayev reminded that the first paragraph of Kazakhstan's reform also concerns the improvement of public service. "Our people have to learn how to work hard and be discipline. Recall that yesterday in the framework of Nursultan Nazarbayev's state visit to China, he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping. President Nazarbayev held meetings with the heads of three Chinese corporations - CNPC, CITIC Group, China Kingho Energy Group. Nursultan Nazarbayev's visit will last until September 3. Today the President will meet with Li Keqiang Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China..