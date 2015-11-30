We have to work in accordance with instructions given by President - Senator R. Akhmetov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Now we have to work in accordance with the instructions given by President N. Nazarbayev in his today's state-of-the-nation address, Senate deputy of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Rashit Akhmetov said in his interview to journalists.

"The President called on Kazakhstanis to live more cost-consciously, make deliberate decisions in the economy, politics and be smart about everything," R. Akhmetov said commenting on the state-of-the-nation address of the President of Kazakhstan.

"The instructions of the President are timely and now we have to work in accordance with the instructions of the President. This is actually the basis for future fulfillment of social obligations of the state. As the Head of State noted, the economy has to be more accurate in terms of planning, use and involvement of people into it," he added.