We hope that Washington and Moscow will unite in the fight against terrorism - Nazarbayev

NEW YORK - ASTANA. KAZINFORM - We hope that Washington and Moscow will unite in the fight against terrorism, said President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev at the Summit on the struggle against violent extremism in the framework of the 70th anniversary session of the UN General Assembly.

"Violent extremism has become one of the most serious threats to peace and security promoting the growth of international terrorism. We need a new global consensus. States must show political will to join forces against the common threat," said the President. The President stressed that the world was able to unite efforts during the Second World War. The world has demonstrated unity after September 11, 2001. In 2013, countries of the world witnessed a global responsibility displayed by Washington and Moscow which have agreed to cooperate in the destruction of chemical weapons in Syria. In July the current year the agreement on the Iranian nuclear program has been reached. "We hope that Washington and Moscow will unite in the fight against terrorism," said the Head of State.