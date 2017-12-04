We made Kazakhstan gain worldwide reputation: President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Making a speech at "100 New Faces of Kazakhstan" forum, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev outlined four fundamental events over the years of Kazakhstan's Independence, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"There was one historical period, now it is another. Everything in life has changed in 26 years. Those born that time (at the dawn of Independence) are now 26 years old. It is the perfect age for work. I read a letter from a young blogger. He wrote he would like to highlight four things of the Independence period," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

As the Head of State noted, the first thing is that Kazakhstan declared its independence, established and delimitated its borders. The second is the speedy implementation of market reforms and privatization that gave opportunities for thousands of new businessmen and entrepreneurs. The third is ensured consent and stability in the multinational society. The fourth is that Kazakhstan has no enemies but friends all over its borders and across the globe.

"I could list up to 10 and up to 20, but I thought that the young man pointed out the four things clearly. If you think over each of these points you can talk about that topic all day long. Now there comes a completely different time and it's not me to tell you about it. I got familiar with your photos, your life. (...) You are creative, you came forward and we are now meeting as 100 New Faces of Independence who won and became the leading ones, I congratulate you!" said Nursultan Nazarbayev addressing the winners of "100 New Faces of Kazakhstan" project.

"You are the 100 New Faces of Kazakhstan who have grown up within 26 years of our Independence. I know you went through three rounds of the contest, there was internet voting. There are not only 100 faces, but many more. By the way, we should not forget them, 2 thousand [persons]. And you have been chosen. The Independence gave you the opportunity to show your abilities, to bring your talent to light, to pave the way to the future, and, most importantly, to set an example for young people who will follow you. You have proved that talent is work," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

The Head of State added that a person should not live without a dream. "They say ‘If you choose the job you are passionate about - you will not work all your life' because it will be pleasurable (...). It's very hard for talented and genius people to make their way in life. On the other hand, you are now heroes. That is why the spiritual renovation, the change in the consciousness of Kazakhstanis, is of great importance for our future. I thought it over and said it is now the time to talk about it. We have created the economy, created the business community, made Kazakhstan acquire the worldwide reputation as we are respected, we are appreciated, Kazakhs are recognized everywhere. Now, we need to get to the next level, and we need to do this through spiritual renovation," Nursultan Nazarbayev summed up.

Recall that "100 New Faces of Kazakhstan" project is implemented in accordance with the "Rukhani Janghyru" program. "I propose to direct the society's attention to the modern times, to the history of our contemporaries. This can be implemented in the project of "100 New Faces of Kazakhstan". (...) The "100 new faces of Kazakhstan" project is the history of 100 particular people from various regions, various ages, and ethnic backgrounds, who have succeeded within these fast-paced years," President Nursultan Nazarbayev says in his article "The Course into the Future: Modernization of the Public Consciousness".

The project is aimed at addressing three goals: to show the society the face of those who are creating modern Kazakhstan with their minds, hands, and talents; to create a new multimedia platform for informational support and popularization of our prominent contemporaries; and to establish not only national but also regional "100 New Faces" projects.