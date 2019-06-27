We may have different views, but what we should have is a united nation - Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In his interview to Bloomberg Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the political transformations much need in the country, Kazinform reports.

"I think that Nur-Otan will remain as a ruling party in Kazakhstan, but at the same time we need to develop a multi-party system. What I mean is that we need to pursue a political transformation of the society, because we have a younger generation," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out.



"They have the idea of the current Kazakhstan as well as they have dreams about the future. Some of them are becoming quite active in this social network. I am following their messages... My principal opinion is that here in Kazakhstan we may have a lot of views, different views. But what we should have is a united nation," President Tokayev added.