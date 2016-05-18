EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:54, 18 May 2016 | GMT +6

    We must demonstrate to the world our ability to solve problems in constructive dialogue - President

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the year of the 25th anniversary of our independence, Kazakhstanis must demonstrate to the world their ability to solve the problems in a constructive dialogue. Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev said it at the meeting in Akorda devoted to discussion of the country's development in Jan-Apr 2016, Akorda press service reports via Twitter.

    “This year we will mark the 25th anniversary of independence. We must demonstrate to the world our ability to solve the problems in a constructive dialogue,” said the President.

    "There are so many countries in the world which lost their wealth and prosperity because of lack of unity. We must not repeat their mistakes," N. Nazarbayev stressed.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan News President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!