We must ensure regional security together - Nazarbayev about Central Asian countries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has commented on the question regarding the integration of the Central Asian countries, Kazinform reports.

Answering the question of a participant of the Astana Club, the President recalled the attempt to create the Central Asian Union. At that time, different economic positions made it impossible to turn it into reality.

Nursultan Nazarbayev said that after a quarter-century everyone realizes that our states with the common history, religion, culture, and mentality must be together to help each other and jointly ensure the security of the region.

The Head of State highlighted the development of the relations with Uzbekistan.

"I see that there are dramatic economic changes in Uzbekistan. Within just one year of that work, we have opened the borders between our countries, the trade has grown by 30%, and joint ventures have been created. People come to each other, and the cultural exchange takes place. I am very pleased to see that and fully support this work," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

According to him, the countries of Central Asia must unite efforts not against some persons but for the good of our states, for the prosperity of our peoples. "I have high hopes for that. We are God-given neighbors," the President said.