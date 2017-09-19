We must keep pace with developing society - Nursultan Nazarbayev

TARAZ. KAZINFORM In Taraz, the President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, shared his thoughts on the spiritual reviva of the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Recall that the Head of State met with the heads of NGOs and ethnocultural associations of the region at the Taraz Friendship House within the working trip to Zhambyl region on Monday.

"Rukhani Zhangyru is not just words," Nursultan Nazarbayev said. "The world is changing now, we, especially the youth, have to adapt. The world is becoming completely different. The digital information world requires having new knowledge, new understanding. Time flies very fast. The society is developing rapidly, and we must not lag behind. Thus, first of all, a person needs to change himself, i.e. to learn every day and all his life. If you graduate from a university and shelve your diploma, it won't work. If you do not want to stay behind, learn all your life."

Bakhrom Muminov, the Chairman of the Uzbek Ethnocultural Association, thanked President Nursultan Nazarbayev for pursuing world peace, stability in the home country and ensuring peaceful co-existence of the representatives of all religions and ethnic groups: "On behalf of the whole Assembly, all residents of Zhambyl Region, we would like to extend our gratitude for peaceful skies and stability in our country. The world knows you as a great peacemaker. The recent events in Syria, the Astana Process you've organized are a vivid example of that. I have been in Uzbekistan recently, where I represented our country at the international sporting event. Your merits and the achievements of our country are highly appreciated in the fraternal country. "Speaking about the recent visit to Uzbekistan and the relations with that fraternal country, Nursultan Nazarbayev underscored the need to be on friendly terms with all.

"The relations are now getting better: the roads are open, the borders are open, the bus traffic routes to Uzbekistan are absolutely open, the trains have started traveling, and the planes fly to cities. In the first six months of this year alone, the passenger traffic rose 60%. What is better than this? And, the most important thing, I've mentioned it many times, it is the stability in our country that led to all our achievements."

The President emphasized that many socio-economic development problems have been solved over the 25 years of independence.

"We have resolved the landmark issues, the overwhelming ones. It is a real miracle. And it's not me but people who are telling about this. Our greatest recent achievement is the EXPO. 112 countries from all over the world came here. Why am I considered a peacemaker, and am I invited to reconcile? Why do we host congresses of world religions? Why do we solve the problems of Syria, Ukraine, Turkey, and Russia? Because there is no disagreement between our state and the other ones. We live at peace in our home country, and we live at peace with our neighbors. It is the main point of development. But, about what development can we talk about in Syria, when the best monuments of mankind's cultural heritage have been destroyed by bombing?! The same is in Palmyra which is 5,000 years old: 5 million refugees, the humanitarian crisis, famine ... We are trying to help, we are sending food," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

At the end of the meeting, the President expressed his heartfelt thanks for the kind words towards him and urged the attendees of the meeting to help build new Kazakhstan in every possible way.