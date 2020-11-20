We must make sure every child in Kazakhstan lives a happy life – President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev named overriding priorities for Kazakhstan in his recent tweet, Kazinform reports.

The Head of State tweeted that the protection of children's rights, health, education and development of the rising generation are the top priorities for Kazakhstan.

In his tweet, President Tokayev also reminded that today is the World Children’s Day and stressed the country must make sure every child in Kazakhstan lives a happy life and his or her voice is heard.

It is worth mentioning that the World Children’s Day was first instituted back in 1954 as Universal Children’s Day. It is marked to promote international togetherness, awareness among children globally and improving children’s welfare.