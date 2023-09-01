We must rely on our own resources - President on energy security

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Energy security is another issue raised by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at today’s joint session of the Parliament chambers, Kazinform reports.

«The series of accidents which occurred at heat and power stations last winter revealed the problem of infrastructure wear-and-tear. The old infrastructure directly impacts both on social wellbeing of the citizens and on paces of industrialization. It is evident that it is impossible to implement a new economic model without modernization of infrastructure. The Government’s new plan on infrastructure development should outline all the problems of this sector and determine the ways of tackling the situation,» said the President.

As for energy security, the President says, that the country must rely on its own resources, as far as it is possible. The electric energy sector plays a key role here. New energy capacities (at least 14GW) will be commissioned in the nearest five years, he noted.

«The reconstruction of the new unit of the Ekibastuz GRES-1 will be completed this year. All eight units will operate at the station. The project on expansion of GRES-2 is under implementation, while the project on construction of GRES-3 is to be launched,» said Tokayev.

He added that the implementation of RES projects will be continued.

«In general, Kazakhstan must not import electricity and be dependent on other countries. What is happening now is unacceptable from the viewpoint of security of the state. Of course, the implementation of RES projects will be continued. Special attention should be given to hydroelectric power stations,» he stressed.

«Energy, heat and water supply are a single technologically interrelated system. New decisions are required,» he noted.

Besides, according to the President a new tariff setting methodology is needed.