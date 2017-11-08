EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:51, 08 November 2017 | GMT +6

    We must support Russia amid sanctions - Nursultan Nazarbayev

    None
    None
    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Meeting with foreign investors in Kostanay, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev touched upon the subject of sanctions against Russia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev revealed that he will be meeting with Vladimir Putin at a regional conference on Thursday. He also stressed that Kazakhstan must support Russia amid heavy sanctions.

    As the Head of State noted, in view of the current world situation, Kazakhstan needs to focus on the development of innovative technologies.

     

    Tags:
    Russia Foreign policy Kostanay region President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!