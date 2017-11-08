We must support Russia amid sanctions - Nursultan Nazarbayev

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Meeting with foreign investors in Kostanay, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev touched upon the subject of sanctions against Russia, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Nursultan Nazarbayev revealed that he will be meeting with Vladimir Putin at a regional conference on Thursday. He also stressed that Kazakhstan must support Russia amid heavy sanctions.

As the Head of State noted, in view of the current world situation, Kazakhstan needs to focus on the development of innovative technologies.