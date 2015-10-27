We need a winning streak to get back to playoff zone - A. Nazarov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head coach of Astana's Barys Andrei Nazarov was satisfied with the way players of the team played in the match against Spartak from Moscow, Vesti.kz reports.

As earlier reported Barys won in the overtime 4:3.

"I want to congratulate the team on the victory. This season is tough, but we will hope that all the bad luck is behind us already. We will continue to work hard because one win is not what we want. We need a good winning streak to get back to the playoff zone. I would like to thank the fans for their support too," the official website of the team cites A. Nazarov.

- The team obviously played well in the first period, but the second one was a disaster. Why is it happening so often?

- There are too many reasons to explain it. First of all, Spartak played better in the second period, and our players played better in the first period. When Spartak started to put the pressure on us I called a time out and tried to explain our guys that they just had to get the puck out of the defensive zone sometimes. They didn't and it led a goal into our net, then the penalty and the third goal. It is tough to play when the team scores three goals in three minutes into your net.

I am glad that the guys fought to the end. As Yevgeny Koreshkov said it was the first game Barys won trailing 3:1. We hope that the next game will be playing using the confidence of this one. The next game we will play against SKA. As I know this game will be held in the new arena already. Therefore, I invite all the hockey fans to attend this game.

- What do you think of the new players of the team?

- I am satisfied with the way they played. They really want to play, they have that motor. Any coach knows that when you see that means you need to get the player on the ice.

- Have Roman Starchenko and Konstantin Rudenko recovered?

- Not yet, they are not ready yet.