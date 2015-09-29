We need advanced technologies for energy commodities extraction - B. Zhumagulov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - We need new, advanced technologies for extraction of energy commodities, president of "National Engineering Academy of Kazakhstan" Company Bakytzhan Zhumagulov said speaking at the press conference titled "Energy security in Eurasian region: new mechanism of cooperation" and held within the framework of the KAZENERGY Eurasian Forum 2015.

"We need to pay more attention to the intellectual and engineering part of the energy sphere. It is especially relevant in the context of increasing competition in the sphere of extraction of energy commodities," B. Zhumagulov said.

He emphasized that new, advanced technologies were especially important now for production and transportation of energy commodities as well as new-generation professionals.

"Science and engineering are definitely ready to provide it. I know this situation as a scientist as well that is why I know what I am taking about," B. Zhumagulov added.