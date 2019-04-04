We need to create market of demand for R&D in Kazakhstan: Aida Balayeva

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Second Central Asian Research Forum on Sustainable Development and Innovation has been held today in Nur-Sultan. The forum was organized by the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan, young doctoral scientists, members of the Kazakhstan Ph.D. Association in the UK, and the Kazakh Embassy in the UK.

The objective of the forum is to consolidate young scientists so that they could promote their own ideas and projects, and establish contacts with potential investors and partners.



"It is right that young Kazakh scientists, including those who have gained the best world knowledge and experience, nowadays intend to team up and create a market for the demand for research in our country. In this matter, the support for the Kazakh business community, which is not always aware of our scientists' promising projects, is also crucial," said Aida Balayeva, Head of the Domestic Policy Department of the Kazakhstan Presidential Administration.



"Therefore, I really want your first positive experience in interaction with business to help bring together all young scientists in the country on a common platform and launch a productive dialogue between science and business in our country," said Aida Balayeva.