We need to create new routes through SCO countries - Nursultan Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev proposed to use the SCO Member States territory to the maximum extent, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"I propose to look into the possibility of creating a platform for the exchange of experience in the field of digitalization and new technologies. A qualitative economic breakthrough of the SCO can be facilitated by infrastructure megaprojects, by ensuring a powerful multi-collective effect, enabling the use of scientific and financial potential, employing a large number of professionals from the SCO Member States," the Head of State told the SCO Summit in China.

As an example, the President mentioned such ideas as the Eurasian High-Speed Railway on the Beijing-Astana-Moscow-Berlin route.

"Similar routes could be created through the other SCO Member States, and this is very crucial for our organization. The implementation of this project will consolidate the forward-looking format of interaction between the SCO, the Eurasian Economic Union, and also, I hope, the European Union in the future," Nursultan Nazarbayev announced.

He pointed out that the Astana International Financial Centre that will operate on the site of Astana EXPO 2017 is to be launched next month. The Head of State invited the SCO countries' financial institutions, business community, business circles to take advantage of the broad opportunities of the AIFC.

"The development of the cultural, humanitarian, scientific intellect of our cooperation is fast-paced. In this regard, I would like to mention the implementation of the International Silk Road Science Academy initiative that I announced last year at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing. For today, representatives of scientific institutions of some 30 countries have signed the constituent document on the establishment of the academy, which is ready to carry out scientific and export support for the One Belt One Road Project," the Head of State said.

Kazinform earlier reported that Nursultan Nazarbayev announced at the SCO Summit the proposal to switch over to national currencies in mutual settlements of the SCO member countries.