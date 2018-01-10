We need to modernize Kazakh language - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev believes that the Kazakh language needs to be modernized, Kazinform reports.

In his State-of-the-Nation Address "New Opportunities for Development Amidst the Fourth Industrial Revolution" the Kazakh leader emphasized that the Kazakh language can be modernized through the transition to Latin-based Kazakh script.



"It is necessary to develop precise schedule of the switchover to the Latinized script until 2025 at all levels of education," the President said.



"If we want the Kazakh language to live through the ages, we need to modernize it and avoid excess terminology," said Nursultan Nazarbayev, adding that approaches to translation of terms into Kazakh should be revised as well.