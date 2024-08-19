We need to serve interests of Kazakhstan, to develop our culture – Dimash Kudaibergen in Mangystau

Governor of Mangystau region Nurdaulet Kilybay has met with world-famous singer Dimash Kudaibergen, who arrived in the region for a working trip, Kazinform News Agency learned from the local akimat.

The sides discussed the region’s tourism potential and projects being implemented at the President’s instruction.

Nurdaulet Kilybay invited Dimash Kudaibergen to participate in the Aktau – Cultural Capital of Turkic World event in 2025.

“Dimash, we are pleased to see you on the sacred land of Mangystau. I believe that this visit will give a huge impetus to the development of tourism in our region. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out high potential of Mangystau in tourism and set a task to develop it. Today we are addressing the problems of tourism infrastructure and we are working on improvement of the quality of services for tourists. Following the example of Baku and Dubai, we have started revising the general layout of Aktau. Several projects are being implemented to attract the tourists to the territory of the Warm Beach. Our plan is to make Aktau a large resort area,” Nurdaulet Kilybay said.

Dimash, who is Kazakhstan’s first Tourism Ambassador, visited historical and cultural attractions of Mangystau.

The world-famous singer said he was impressed with the unique beaty of the region’s nature and was ready to make a contribution to the popularization of tourist attractions.

He wished the regional akimat success in the development of tourism sector.