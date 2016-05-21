EN
    13:59, 21 May 2016 | GMT +6

    We need to take systematic approach to transfer of land into private ownership - Peruashev

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani parliamentarian Azat Peruashev believes that systematic approach should be taken to transfer of land into private ownership.

    "I think it is best not to make haste in this issue, there is no need to sell land right and left. There are so many problems we have to solve," the deputy of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament said at the 2nd session of the Land Reform Commission under the Kazakh Government on Saturday.
    "We need to look at this problem from a different perspective. We cannot consider land as a source of investment solely. We need to take a systematic approach to this problem," he added.

