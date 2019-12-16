We passed through all challenges thanks to our people, Nursultan Nazarbayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Press secretary of the Elbasy Aidos Ukibay shared a video with First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev who briefs on the value of the country’s independence and thanks the people for support, Kazinform reports.

Nursultan Nazarbayev said that he worked hard for the sake of the bright future of the young generation and the people of Kazakhstan. It is a great honor and a great chance for him. He always strived to preserve such values as independence. Nursultan Nazarbayev also said that he made every effort to let Kazakhstan prove to be standing on the highest level.

«We all passed through all challenges thanks to our people that always supported me,» the Elbasy said.