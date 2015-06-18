We plan to ensure 80-90% survival rate among children suffering from cancer in Kazakhstan - G. Henze

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - About 14 of 100 thousand children suffer from cancer globally, Gunter Henze, German leading doctor specializing in children's oncology told at the international scientific conference titled "Modern technologies of treatment, rehabilitation and social support of children suffering from cancer, haematological and rare diseases" in Almaty.

Professor Gunter Henze supervises the issue of development of children's oncology and adjustment of modern treatment of children with cancer in Kazakhstan.

"Children have a different kind of cancer than adults, these are absolutely different diseases. The types of cancer differ and thus the diagnosis methods differ as well. I am very glad that I work in Kazakhstan and I hope we will have international standards of treatment of children's oncological diseases in Kazakhstan, 80-90% survival rate," he added.

He also noted that master classes on the issues of oncology, haematological and other rare diseases with the participation of the specialists from Europe and exhibitions of modern treatment methods and medical equipment would be held within the framework of the conference.