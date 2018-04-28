We preserved unity of people - Nursultan Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - We've managed to perverse the unity of the nation and it protects us from all misfortunes, said President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan, addressing the 26th session of the People's Assembly in Astana on Saturday, Kazinform reports.

"Today the People's Assembly is the guarantor of stability. Always remaining in the forefront of state affairs, the Assembly consistently supports my ambitious initiatives and raises public awareness about them," President Nazarbayev said of the Assembly.



The Head of State added that recently Kazakhstan has embarked on the path of all-round modernization and high hopes are pinned on the Assembly.



"Today's session is themed "Five social initiatives is the platform of social unity". As you know, in March I put forward the President's Five Social Initiatives with the aim to improve the life of our people," Nazarbayev stressed.



The President added that successful implementation of those initiatives will make people feel confident about the future and trust each other.



"In the past we didn't have a social initiative (program) that would dramatically change people's life. That is all thanks to the fact that we've managed to preserve the unity of the nation and it protects us from all misfortunes," he concluded.







