We propose to develop unified bank of humanitarian initiatives and SCO programs – President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev at SCO Plus Meeting

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said that the customs and way of life of the peoples of the SCO member countries are a powerful life-affirming force that strengthens mutual trust, good neighborliness, and friendship, reports a correspondent of Kazinform News Agency.

Mirziyoyev noted that these aspects of the culture of the SCO peoples were reflected in the recently adopted resolution of the UN General Assembly, “International Day of Dialogue among Civilizations,” initiated jointly by the participating countries. The President of Uzbekistan expressed confidence that the results of the SCO Plus Meeting will give a powerful impetus to the development of partnerships within the organization. An important part of this partnership is the Samarkand Solidarity Initiative for Common Security and Prosperity.

“In this context, the Samarkand Solidarity Initiative for Shared Security and Prosperity, which we have put forward, aimed at overcoming the trust deficit through constructive dialogue and multilateral partnership, is more relevant than ever. The practical implementation of this initiative will contribute to strengthening inter-civilizational dialogue to overcome contradictions on the path to sustainable development. I am confident that together we will make the organization even more creative through the implementation of programs in the sphere of cultural, educational, youth and tourist exchanges. To this end, we propose to develop a Unified Bank of SCO humanitarian initiatives and programs, which will make it possible to systematize and jointly implement projects in these areas with the involvement of all interested parties. I am convinced that the outcome of this meeting will give a powerful impetus to the development of multifaceted partnership within the SCO,” Mirziyoyev said.

Mirziyoyev's proposal on developing a Unified Bank of Humanitarian Initiatives and SCO Programs would systematize and coordinate projects in the fields of culture, education, youth, and tourist exchanges with the involvement of all interested parties as he pointed out.

The meeting in the SCO+ format took place in Astana; earlier during the summit, Belarus became a full member of the Organization, thereby transferring the SCO to the status of “Shanghai Ten." The heads of state signed the Astana Declaration and a number of other important documents related to the activities of the SCO.