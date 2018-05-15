We put hope on youth, President Nazarbayev

URALSK. KAZINFORM As part of his working trip to West Kazakhstan region, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev visited the Palace of Youth and Schoolchildren to survey education and healthcare digitalization projects presented there, the Akorda press service said.

The President met with active youth reps who told about the realization of state programs aimed at youth support.



The Head of State stressed the need to build competitive youth in terms of rapid development of digital and information technologies.



"Schools and universities are geared to pursuing science. In the modern context one should study throughout his life. Many present-day professions will disappear in five of six years, and new occupations will appear. We rest our hopes on youth, hope you will constantly think about the way to keep pace with the rapidly developing world," the President said.

