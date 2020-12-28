We’re ready to supply Kazakhstan with Pfizer vaccine – Health Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is ready to deliver Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 to its territory, First Vice Minister of Healthcare Marat Shoranov said Monday, Kazinform reports.

Shoranov revealed at the online briefing of the Central Communications Service that the ministry had already signed the nondisclosure agreement with Pfizer and was ready to supply Kazakhstan with the vaccine. Everything, according to him, will depend on the ability of the company to deliver the vaccine to Kazakhstan.

«Speaking of Pfizer vaccine, it needs to be stored at -70C temperature and costs twice as much as the vaccine produced in Russia, for example,» Shoranov told the press briefing, adding that transportation and storage of the vaccine are of paramount importance.

Deputy Chairman of the Medical and Pharmaceutical Control Committee Nurlybek Assylbekov added that on December 30 the ministry was planning to negotiate speeding up the Pfizer vaccine deliveries to Kazakhstan.