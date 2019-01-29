We should foster culture of our youth - Gold medalist of Paralympic Games

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Gold medalist of the XV Summer Paralympic Games in Rio de Janeiro Zulfiya Gabidullina shared her thoughts on the Year of Youth which kicked off in Kazakhstan this month, Kazinform reports.

"I am delighted that the President paid his attention to the youth, because our youth is the future of the country and its face. The prosperity of our country will depend on the quality of knowledge we give and how much energy we invest into our youth," the Paralympic swimmer said.



"I think it is important to instill not only knowledge, but also to foster culture of our youth. Most of our young people are smart and have thirst for knowledge, however, they lack good manners," believes Gabidullina.



As for the development of Paralympic sport in Kazakhstan, the athlete emphasized that the country pins high hopes on the youth.



"A Paralympic center has recently opened its doors here [Zhambyl region] and both disabled children and adults can attend it for free. Now paralympians here are motivated to go in for sport," she added.



Recall that Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev officially launched the Year of Youth in Kazakhstan last week.