We should lease land only to citizens of developed countries - A. Kurishbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - We should lease land only to citizens of developed countries, head of the economic task group of the Land Reform Commission Akhylbek Kurishbayev told.

"We have to pay more attention to the issue of production of agricultural machinery in our country. We purchase agricultural machinery and equipment totaling KZT 70 bln every year. We need to develop this sphere. It will ensure better overall efficiency," A. Kurishbayev said.

According to him, Kazakhstan has to pay more attention to new technologies and knowledge. In this regard, it is important to study the experience of such countries as the USA, Canada, Australia and the European countries.

"We have to lease land not to our neighboring countries, but citizens of the developed countries. I think it will be right if they bring advanced technologies to Kazakhstan," he noted.