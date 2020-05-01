We strive to act as link between the West and East, President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told about the difficult role of our country as an «Eurasian bridge».

«Our country is situated at the crossroads of the Islamic, Confucian and Eastern-Christian civilizations. Besides, we enjoy deep historical and economic ties with the East and West. We strive to act as a link between the West and East in the political and civilizational dimensions,» President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in his interview with the MIR TV Channel.

The Head of State reminded that Kazakhstan takes an active part in a number of authoritative Eurasian structures, including the SCO, OSCE and CICA. Every three years Kazakhstan holds the congress of leaders of world and traditional religions.

«Kazakhstan positions itself as a trading bridge between Europe and Asia. Kazakhstan always strived to become an important element within the transport and communications projects bridging the two continents. Cultural and historical component must be added to this too,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted.

«Multi-vector nature, harmony and constructionism are the overriding principles of the country’s foreign policy. And such a foreign policy, to my mind, to most closely corresponds to the country’s geopolitical status, its geographic position after all. But we prioritize strategic partnership and allied relations with Russia within this foreign policy course. It is a matter of principle for us,» the President resumed.