We support all ideas of President Nazarbayev - Shymkent resident

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - We support all ideas of our President outlined in the state-of-the-nation address, resident of Shymkent Valentina Vashchenko told Kazinform correspondent.

"I'm glad that President Nazarbayev raised the problem of new social policy in his recent state-of-the-nation address. He said that only low-income layers of the society will be provided with government assistance. I fully support this idea and think it is a wise decision to update the structure of living minimum wage," Ms Vashchenko said.



She also praised the Head of State for paying utmost attention to the Kazakhstani system of education and its future and welcomed its modernization.



"The most important thing is to preserve peace and accord in our country. Political stability is of paramount importance. We can overcome all difficulties and will support all ideas of our President," she added.