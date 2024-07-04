We support strengthening the role of SCO Secretariat and Secretary General - President of Kazakhstan

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke at the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization about the need to reform and modernize the SCO, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

“In the context of rapid global changes, we face the urgent task of further improving the SCO's activities. The ongoing process of expanding the Organization opens new opportunities and gives impetus to its development. As Chairman of the SCO, our country has presented its balanced proposals for transforming the Organization into an even more effective multilateral cooperation mechanism. In particular, we are in favor of strengthening the role of the SCO Secretariat and the Secretary General," the President emphasized.

As the Head of State noted, all the proposals are dictated by a sincere desire to contribute to the achievement of common noble goals shared by all SCO countries.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked all the participants of the event for their support. He cordially congratulated President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China on assuming the chairmanship of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO and wished the Chinese side success.

Summing up the results of the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that a wide range of issues on further promotion of multifaceted cooperation were discussed, and the vector of further development of our Organization was determined.