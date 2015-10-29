We wanted to beat SKA for our coach - Nigel Dawes

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Forward of Barys Nigel Dawes, who scored two goals in the game against SKA from St. Petersburg, noted that the team began to realize how it should play, Vesti.kz reports.

- We were a kind of lost in the beginning of the game, but the game lasts 60 minutes and that was enough for us. We played well during the power play in the first period which allowed us to get the confidence about the game. Obviously, the game was played even, but we played good defense when got a lead.

- Did the players feel that the game was very important for your coach, Nazarov?

- The game was very important not just for the coach. This was the last game before a break, we definitely wanted to go for a break with positive feelings. This was the first game in the new arena. However, we obviously wanted to beat SKA for our coach as well.

- Does the team look like the last year's Barys yet?

- Yes, Nazarov is doing his job. We see what he wants from the team, we know all the schemes. I think we will improve soon and show a better hockey we are able to play.

- Does it mean that we have to stop talking that Barys lack some emotions, some fire?

- He obviously gives us emotions in terms of our play and just every day. It is very important to get the team going because the playoff is what we really want. Now we have to show what we did not in the previous 20 games. The schedule was really right, and we need this break for rest. But it will be not just about rest, it will be about improving and finding the rhythm.

As earlier reported, Barys beat SKA 4:2 at the new arena in Astana on October 28.