EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:01, 15 March 2019 | GMT +6

    We will build superchargers in Kazakhstan, Elon Musk

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM "We will build superchargers in Kazakhstan," Elon Musk, CEO at Tesla Motors, tweeted.

    Tesla revealed the Model Y, the newest electric vehicle, on Thursday night in Los Angeles. The company intends to build a global network of supercharges from London to Beijing.

    There were some Kazakhstanis at the event who proposed Elon Musk to build stations in Kazakhstan.

    "I think we will build superchargers there," he answered.

    Tags:
    Transport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!