EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:15, 03 July 2019 | GMT +6

    We will restore Arys within month, says Minister of Labor

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Everything will be restored in Arys within a month, announced Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Kazakhstan Berdibek Saparbayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "Yes, indeed, it seems fair to say that such a situation is difficult because, in Arys, there are 7,200 residential houses and other facilities. Nearly 85% were damaged. In particular, these are windows, roofs, doors. It is definitely the most terrible picture," Berdibek Saparbayev told a briefing.

    "The President instructed to restore all residential buildings within a month. Around 100 houses have been restored. 90% of people have moved back to their homes. (...) We think that within a month everything will be restored in Arys," he added.

    Tags:
    Turkestan region Turkestan region Arys explosion
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!