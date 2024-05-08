EN
    14:19, 08 May 2024 | GMT +6

    We will send a decent delegation to V World Nomad Games - Iranian Ambassador

    Photo credit: Eurasia.Policy.Culture

    The V World Nomad Games slated for September 8-13, 2024 in Astana will bring together the athletes from 80 countries, including the Islamic Republic of Iran. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Kazakhstan, Ali Akbar Jowkar, comments on participation of an Iranian team in the Games in an interview with Kazinform News Agency.

    “Undoubtedly, tourism plays a key role today in the development of relations in cultural, social and scientific fields. You know, the relations in the field of sport constitute a major part of interaction between the peoples. Fortunately, Iran and Kazakhstan enjoy regular exchange both in sports teams and sports delegations,” the Iranian Diplomat says.

    The Ambassador pointed out the character of the Games, which "encompass both sports and cultural aspects, a the competitions have common historical roots."

    “We will send a decent delegation to the Games. Of course, the event will provide a great opportunity for Kazakhstan and other participants to get familiarized themselves with the delegation of Iran, its culture, as our countries feel lack of knowledge about the cultural and historical values,” Ali Akbar Jowkar notes.

    He emphasized that the more tourist relations are strengthened, the more it will contribute to the improvement of cultural and social ties.

    “For this reason, tourism development is one of the priority tasks of the Iranian Embassy in Kazakhstan. The problematic aspect in this issue, I repeat, is the lack of information and knowlegde of our population with each other’s countries,” the Ambassador noted.

    "So, I am pleased that with the help of your media and TV projects, we can develop this acquaintance, share information about our citizens and about the World Nomad Games in Astana,” said Ali Akbar Jowkar.

