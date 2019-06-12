EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    12:39, 12 June 2019

    We will work transparently, says President

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his gratitude to the people of Kazakhstan for supporting him at the snap presidential election, Kazinform reports.

    "First of all, I would like to thank the people of Kazakhstan for their trust and support. The election was held in line with democratic principles," the Head of State said after the inauguration ceremony in the Kazakh capital.

    According to him, the election was fair with the competition between political programs.

    "They say the election is a competition where the opinions of participants win...This time wisdom won the competition. This is the victory of the nation," President Tokayev noted.

    "Peace, friendship and unity are the key values for Kazakhstan. Protecting interests of the country is my ultimate goal. We will work transparently," he added.

    Earlier it was reported that the snap presidential election was held in Kazakhstan on June 9. Based on the results of the election, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev won more than 70% of the vote.

