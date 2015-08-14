We wish Kazinform team continued success - Montsame news agency President

ULAN-BATOR-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Mongolia's Montsame news agency Avia Baatarkhuyag has congratulated Director General of Kazinform International News Agency Dauren Diyarov and its staff on its 95th founding anniversary.

"On behalf of the entire Montsame team, please allow me to congratulated Kazinform International News Agency on its 95th anniversary. The cooperation agreement on information exchange inked on December 3, 2014 in Astana between the agencies will help people of Kazakhstan and Mongolia learn more about each other and solidify friendship and mutual understanding between the nations. I wish you and Kazinform team good luck and continued success," the congratulatory letter reads.