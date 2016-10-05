We would love to see Vassiliy Levit at Astana Arlans - Serik Sapiyev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - General manager of the professional boxing club "Astana Arlans" Serik Sapiyev would love to see silver medalist of the Rio Olympics Vassiliy Levit among Astana Arlans boxers.

"Of course, we would love to see him [at the club] and to fight for us," Sapiyev told Kazinform correspondent in Astana on Wednesday.



As for Levit himself, he confirmed that he is currently training with the Kazakhstan national boxing team and hasn't received any offers from Astana Arlans.



According to Sapiyev, Astana Arlans coaching staff is busy working on the team's roster for the upcoming World Series Boxing season that will start in early 2017.



"We will mostly keep the last season's roster and pick new boxers based on the results of the Kazakhstan Boxing Championship," Sapiyev added.



Recall that Vassiliy Levit earned his Olympic license after topping the WSB rankings as an Astana Arlans fighter in 2015. Levit spent 2016 training for the Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. He settled for silver in a controversial Rio heavyweight final against Russian Evgeny Tishchenko.