WeAlmaty open pitching event invites to compete for 5,000 Euro grants

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Ten teams will compete for 5,000 Euro grants at the open pitching event organized under the WeAlmaty Project. It is scheduled to take place on April 24 at the SmArt Point Amphitheatre, 280 Baizakova St., Almaty.

The competing teams will give presentations and the jury will select five winners. Each team will speak for five minutes and then answer questions of the jury for two minutes. Entrance is open to everyone. Please come to support your friends or just learn about some good projects to improve our city!



Registration is required.



The jury will comprise representatives of the project partners: the British Council, Almaty Akimat, Kazakh-British Technical University, Almaty Development Centre and two independent members. Decisions on awarding grants will be made by a consensus. In the event of a tie, the British Council representative will have the casting vote, the official website of the British Council Kazakhstan reads.



