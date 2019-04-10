WeAlmaty open pitching event to take place Apr 13

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty will host on April 13 an open pitching event organized under the WeAlmaty project where ten teams will compete for 5.000 Euro grants.

The event will take place at Q-lab City Projects Laboratory, Almatygenplan building, 122 Aimanov St., Almaty, the official website of the British Council Kazakhstan reads.



Entrance is free, registration is required.



Jury: decisions on all grants will be made by the Jury comprising representatives of the project partners: British Council, Akimat of Almaty, KBTU and ADC.

Presentation format (pitching): 5-minute presentation, 2 minutes for questions from the Jury. Total: 7 minutes for each team.



The objective of the competition is to secure tangible results in the development of Almaty through implementation of civil initiatives in cooperation with the local administration and private sector, in line with the priorities of the programme of Almaty development until 2020.



The competition is organised as part of the WeAlmaty project whose goal is to help Almaty to implement its programme of development until 2020 in the fields of culture, business and civil activism through the development of civic society. The project is being implemented with the EU funding of €430,000.



The competition's grants aim to:



encourage citizens of Almaty to come up with and implement social and economic projects and mobilise resources necessary for sustainable development of Almaty;

promote partnership between the public, private and civic sectors in Almaty; and

test innovative financing mechanisms which should enhance sustainability of social projects.



Prize fund: at least six prizes, €5,000 each, for five winning teams. More winners can be named, however, and in such a case the prize sum per team will be lesser. One grant of up to €5,000 will go to the best project proposed by members of the city initiative workshop.



Winning projects will be announced the same day.