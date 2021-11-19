EN
    22:14, 19 November 2021

    Weather advisory in place for 7 regions of Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists put seven regions of the country on weather advisory, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Blizzard and southwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are predicted for Akmola region on November 20.

    Blizzard, black ice, and southeasterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps are in store for Aktobe region.

    West Kazakhstan region will see blizzard, icy roads, and southern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps.

    Fog and 15-20 mps southeasterly wind are forecast for Karaganda region.

    Fog will blanket the north of Kyzylorda region.

    Southwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter most of North Kazakhstan region.

    Blizzard and southwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are expected in the north of Pavlodar region.


