Weather advisory in place for 7 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists put seven regions of the country on weather advisory, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Blizzard and southwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are predicted for Akmola region on November 20.

Blizzard, black ice, and southeasterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps are in store for Aktobe region.

West Kazakhstan region will see blizzard, icy roads, and southern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps.

Fog and 15-20 mps southeasterly wind are forecast for Karaganda region.

Fog will blanket the north of Kyzylorda region.

Southwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter most of North Kazakhstan region.

Blizzard and southwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are expected in the north of Pavlodar region.