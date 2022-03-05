Weather advisory issued for 10 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists issued weather advisory for 10 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog will blanket parts of Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Kostanay regions.

Blizzard, black ice, and southwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps and even 25 mps are predicted for parts of Aktobe region.

Wind will gust up to 23-28 mps in Atyrau region bringing blowing snow and black ice to parts of the region.

Black ice will coat roads in East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and the Kazakh capital city Nur-Sultan.

It will be foggy, slippery and windy in West Kazakhstan region.

Wind gusting up to 25 mps and black ice are forecast for north of Kyzylorda region.

Mangistau region will brace for dust storm, black ice and northwesterly wind with gusts of 23-28 mps.