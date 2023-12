NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s weather agency, put two regions of the country on weather advisory, Kazinform reports.

Blizzard is set to persist in Akmola region on February 21. Foggy conditions and southwesterly wind of 15-20 mps are in store for the region as well. Probability of storm is 85-90%.

Parts of Kostanay region will be steeped in fog on February 21. Probability of storm is 90-95%.