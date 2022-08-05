EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:16, 05 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Weather advisory issued for 3 regions of Kazakhstan

    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Gusty wind and thunderstorms are forecast for three regions of Kazakhstan on Saturday, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    Thunderstorm, squall, and northeasterly wind gusting up to 23 mps are predicted for parts of Kyzylorda region on August 6. High fire hazard will persist in the region.

    Turkistan region will brace for thunderstorm, squall, 15-20 mps wind and high fire hazard too.

    Gusts of northeasterly wind will reach 15-20 mps in Aktobe region.


    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!