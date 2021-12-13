Weather advisory issued for 4 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists issued weather advisories for four regions of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog will blanket the north of West Kazakhstan region and the center of Kyzylorda region on December 14. Black ice will coat roads in the south of Kyzylorda region.

Heavy precipitation (a mix of rain and snow) will persist in the mountainous areas of Turkestan region. Fog, black ice, and 15-20 mps northeasterly wind are also in store for the region.

The north and east of Almaty region will be steeped in fog on December 14. Northeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will blow in the region as well. The city of Taldykorgan will wake up to foggy morning.