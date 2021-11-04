EN
    19:13, 04 November 2021

    Weather advisory issued for 6 regions of Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather advisory has been issued for six regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    According to Kazakhstan’s national weather service, fog and southwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are predicted for the northwest of North Kazakhstan region on November 5-6.

    Southeasterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will blow in West Kazakhstan region on November 5.

    Dust storm and northeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are expected in the center of Kyzylorda region and in the north of Turkestan region on November 5.

    Akmola region will see gusts of southwesterly wind reaching 15 mps on November 5. The wind will mostly douse the northern part of the region.

    Dust storm and 15-20 mps southeasterly wind are forecast for the southwest and northeast of Mangistau region on November 5.


    Kazakhstan Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
