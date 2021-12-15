EN
    21:31, 15 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Weather advisory issued for 7 regions of Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists issued weather advisory for seven regions of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Parts of Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and West Kazakhstan regions are forecast to be steeped in fog on December 16.

    Fog will also blanket parts of Turkestan region at night and early in the morning the same day.

    On Thursday Mangistau region will see dust storm and 15-20 mps southeasterly wind.

    Southwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will also batter Akmola region.

    Blizzard and 15-20 mps southwesterly wind are expected to pound North Kazakhstan region.

    Blizzard and gusty wind are predicted in parts of Pavlodar region as well.


