Weather advisory issued for 8 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists predict that blizzard, fog, and gusty wind are in store for eight regions of Kazakhstan on 4 February 2022, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog and northeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are forecast for parts of Zhambyl region.

Southeasterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps and foggy conditions are expected in the north of West Kazakhstan region.

Southeasterly wind with gusts of 18 mps will blow in Karaganda region.

Fog and 15-20 mps southeasterly wind are set to persist in the north and center of Kyzylorda region.

East of Pavlodar region as well as Pavlodar city will be steeped in fog.

Blizzard, fog, and southwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps are predicted for northwest of North Kazakhstan region.

Chances of fog and 15-20 mps wind will be high in parts of Turkestan region.

Fog will blanket the city of Shymkent at night and early in the morning.