Weather advisory issued for Nur-Sultan, several regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani meteorologists put the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, and several regions of the country on weather advisory, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Chances of blizzard and icy roads will be high in Nur-Sultan on November 25.

Fog and black ice are in store for Kostanay region.

Karaganda region will see blizzard, black ice, fog, and southwesterly wind gusting up to 23 mps.

Northern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter West Kazakhstan region on November 25.

Blizzard, black ice, and southwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps are forecast for Akmola region.

Kyzylorda region will observe black ice and 15-20 mps southwesterly wind.

Dust storm and southwesterly wind with gusts of 23-28 mps will pound Turkestan region.

Black ice, fog, and northwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps are expected in Mangistau region.

Meteorologists warn motorists and pedestrians in Aktobe region of icy roads.

Pavlodar region will see black ice, blizzard, and northwesterly wind with gusts of 15-20 mps.

Heavy precipitation (a mix of rain and snow), blizzard, icy roads, and southwesterly wind gusting up to 25 mps are predicted in East Kazakhstan region.