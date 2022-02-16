EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:28, 16 February 2022 | GMT +6

    Weather advisory issued for several regions of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather advisory has been issued for several regions of Kazakhstan for Thursday, 17 February, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    According to Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, blizzard, fog, 15-20 mps southwesterly wind are forecast for parts of Akmola region.

    Foggy conditions will be observed in the west of Aktobe region.

    Parts of Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.

    Fog will also blanket parts of Karaganda and Kyzylorda regions.

    Earlier it was reported that colder temperatures gripped some of the regions of Kazakhstan on 16 February.
    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!