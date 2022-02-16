Weather advisory issued for several regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather advisory has been issued for several regions of Kazakhstan for Thursday, 17 February, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, blizzard, fog, 15-20 mps southwesterly wind are forecast for parts of Akmola region.

Foggy conditions will be observed in the west of Aktobe region.

Parts of Atyrau and West Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.

Fog will also blanket parts of Karaganda and Kyzylorda regions.

Earlier it was reported that colder temperatures gripped some of the regions of Kazakhstan on 16 February.